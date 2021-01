Join the Day of Solidarity with Belarus on Feb 7, 2021!

I call on all friends of Belarus to show solidarity with us by organizing performances & rallies, releasing publications & statements, displaying Belarusian national 🤍❤️🤍 colors, hosting competitions, online flash mobs. pic.twitter.com/xDHgTDhRe0— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) January 26, 2021