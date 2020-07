Россию осудили за попытки переписать историю

"#WellesDeclaration’s historic importance remains highly relevant in the 21st century when some countries challenge the key principles and norms of a rules-based international order"



Joint statement w/ @SecPompeo 🇺🇸 @edgarsrinkevics 🇱🇻@LinkeviciusL 🇱🇹 on its 80th anniversary ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dBOfPeZgcW— Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) July 23, 2020