Ким Кардашьян призвала поддержать Армению в конфликте

«Я молюсь с моими собратьями-армянами за тех, кто участвует в конфликте на границе страны. Я призываю к мирному урегулированию этих неспровоцированных нападений во время и без того сложной пандемии», — написала Кардашьян.
If only I had a bright blue color on I would be the Armenian Flag 🇦🇲 For those of you that may not be aware of what is happening in Armenia right now I would like to share so you can all help! Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Azerbaijan has violated the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire by unprovoked attacks against the Republic of Armenia. Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia. In the meantime, congressional amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act will be voted on next week to ensure that the US does not enable Azerbaijan with military aid that would be used against Armenia and Artsakh. The international community needs to pay attention and intervene now with such political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life. I stand with my fellow Armenians and pray for those that are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country. I urge for a peaceful resolution for these unprovoked attacks during this already very difficult pandemic. Please call on your Senators and Representatives to #SupportArmenia