Russian Navy SAR vessel "Spasatel Demidov" is following USS Harry Truman CSG for several days into the Mediterranea Sea.

But it's probably just a coincidence. Or maybe not.

Details: https://t.co/1fXO8sDfOj pic.twitter.com/vqy06FQy78— ItaMilRadar (@ItaMilRadar) 9 de dezembro de 2019