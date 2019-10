Экоактивистка в США призвала бомбить Россию и есть детей 

One of Ocasio-Cortez's constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC's townhall, claims we only have a few months left: "We got to start eating babies! We don't have enough time! … We have to get rid of the babies! … We need to eat the babies!" pic.twitter.com/uVmOnboluI— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) 3 октября 2019 г.