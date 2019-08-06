Ещё
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Рианна раскритиковала реакцию Трампа на стрельбу в США 

Газета.Ru + ещё 6 5 часов назад
Фото: REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Американская певица Рианна раскритиковала президента США Дональда Трампа за реакцию на случаи массовой стрельбы в США. Об этом она написала на своей странице в инстаграме.
Певица обратила внимание на то, что глава государства неправильно написал слово "терроризм".
"Представьте себе мир, в котором легче получить АК-47, чем визу! Представьте себе мир, в котором они строят стену, чтобы держать террористов в Америке!" — заявила Рианна.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Um… Donald, you spelt «terrorism» wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

Публикация от  badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Она добавила, что никто не заслуживает такой смерти, и выразила соболезнования близким погибших.
Ранее Трамп поручил подготовить меры по введению смертной казни за массовые убийства.
Газета.Ru: последние новости
В Германии отреагировали на заявление российского МИД о вмешательстве ЦИК Украины констатировал невозможность объявить результаты выборов Российские санкции привели к снижению закупочных цен в Чехии
Комментарии1
В мире , США , Шоу-бизнес , Рианна , Дональд Трамп
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
В провале учений НАТО обвинили Россию283
Захарова сделала заявление о Крыме3
Взрывы под Ачинском: названа причина ЧП28
«Ситуация очень страшная»: как началось ЧП в Ачинске183
«Ну-ка, менты, расходитесь»: Ефремов рассказал про пьяный дебош116
Видео
03:03
Взрывы под Ачинском: названа причина ЧП
Происшествия
01:00
«Понять и простить» по-бразильски
Происшествия
00:25
В Москве появилась «кисельная» река
Новости Москвы
01:34
Россиянин погиб в Абхазии
Происшествия
03:32
Умер автор песни «Снег кружится»
Общество
01:29
Визит Порошенко на Мальдивы обернулся уголовным делом
В мире Украина
01:10
Чеченский Халк погонял московских выпивох
Общество
00:11
Женщина сняла на видео нападение медведя
Происшествия В мире
03:36
Путин сделал заявление в связи с выходом США из ДРСМД
Политика
05:04
Грузия оценила последствия ссоры с Россией
В мире Кавказ
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2019
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение