Госдеп назначил спецпредставителя США по Венесуэле 

Trump's Venezuela point man Elliott Abrams:



-Backed death squads in Latin America that murdered 1000s for right-wing dictators

-Lied to Congress to cover up treasonous Iran-Contra affair

-Led 2002 US coup attempt in Venezuela



Still think this is about democracy & human rights?— Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) 26 января 2019 г.