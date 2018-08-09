«Исчез позвоночник»: В Сети высмеяли реверанс Мэй

Ещё
«Исчез позвоночник»: в Сети высмеяли новый реверанс Терезы Мэй 

В Сети вновь активно обсуждают реверансы премьер-министра Великобритании. На это раз Терезу Мэй высмеяли за то, как она поприветствовала принца Уильяма на церемонии празднования столетия битвы под Амьеном во время Первой мировой войны.
Пользователь Twitter Mutaz Elnour восхитился атлетическими способностями главы правительства, отметив, что в свои 41 год он не решился бы на подобные упражнения.
​Toxic Shop Syndrome отметил реакцию Принца Уильяма, пытавшегося не рассмеяться над реверансом Мэй.
​Пользователь I'm Alright Jack — It's Every Man For Himself предположил, что в скором времени Тереза Мэй станет поклоняться и молиться представителям королевской семьи.
​Adolf Rees-Mogg не исключил, что у главы правительства, когда она встречает принца Уильяма, "пропадает" позвоночник.
​Ранее в Сети уже критиковали странную манеру Мэй делать реверансы.
Газета The Independent обратила внимание на недавний визит главы правительства в новый реабилитационный центр в Ноттингемшире, который также посетил принц Уильям. Мэй поприветствовала члена королевской семьи "настолько низким реверансом, что это было как-то странно", писало издание.
Как отметил автор статьи, это не первый раз, когда премьер-министр совершает такие "курьезные" приседания. В интернете есть множество снимков, на которых Мэй в странной манере приветствует королеву Елизавету II и герцогиню Кембриджскую Кейт Миддлтон.
При этом, согласно английскому этикету, глубокие размашистые реверансы скорее подходят для "любительских драматических постановок", отмечалось в материале.
