У премьера Канады «отвалилась» бровь
РИА Новости 1 час назад
Фото: РИА Новости
Видео с пресс-конференции премьер-министра Канады Джастина Трюдо вызвало бурные обсуждения в Сети. Пользователям интернета показалось, что в ролике у канадского лидера сползает левая бровь, из-за чего юзеры заподозрили, что Трюдо носит фальшивые брови. В частности, в Twitter появилось немало шуток на эту тему.
"Джастин Трюдо расстроен, потому что он узнал, что Дональд Трамп вводит пошлины на фальшивые брови", — написал Рос МакКулох.
"СРОЧНО: канадская конная полиция отчаянно разыскивает пропавшую бровь Джастина Трюдо. НЕ ПРИБЛИЖАЙТЕСЬ к брови, которая по сообщениям ищет Labbat (любимое пиво Трюдо. — Прим. ред.) и может быть вооружена", — сыронизировал Ли Странахаб.
"Думаете, что отношения с Канадой сейчас натянуты? Подождите, когда Трамп напишет твит о фальшивых бровях Джастина Трюдо", — отметил Мак Мариани.
Также в Twitter появился аккаунт, посвященный бровям премьера Канады.
"Чтобы вы знали, это правда. У Джастина Трюдо фальшивые брови, и в основном он о нас очень хорошо заботится. Но @realDonaldTrump (официальный аккаунт президента США. — Прим. ред.) его сильно запугал, и пот ослабил клей, на котором мы держимся. Не переживайте", — сообщили "брови Трюдо".
Однако некоторые юзеры заметили, что "отваливающаяся" бровь — это оптическая иллюзия, вызванная ее густотой.
"Хотя скандал с фальшивой бровью набирает обороты, ряд фотографий показывает, что левая бровь Джастина Трюдо гуще внизу, где находится надбровная дуга. Сверху, ближе к глабелле, волоски растут реже. Вот почему может показаться, что это отваливающаяся фальшивая бровь", — уточнил Шон Крэг.
РИА Новости: последние новости
Комментарии3  Ещё 1 источник 
