Британия подняла истребители над Черным морем

RAF Typhoon jets in Romania were launched this morning in response to two Russian aircraft flying in @NATO airspace. Launching from MK Air Base, the Typhoons responded to a Russian AN-26 and then a Be-12 heading over the Black Sea.



Read more: https://t.co/LUyPORUjvo#WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/3B6DpfM6or— Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) 25 августа 2018 г.