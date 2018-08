«Гиперболоид президента Путина» защищает ядерную триаду 

in President Putins Speach in March 2018 a video was shown which presents a new mobile Combat #Laser System "#Peresvet". https://t.co/elkskHyFD2

With the assistance of some friendshttps://t.co/uDb3VmTbag

I have geolocated the garrison. The two vehicles are visible: ~26m length pic.twitter.com/Aub0X070PU— rambo54 (@reutersanders) 15 августа 2018 г.