Китай вонзил в Пентагон «Тёмный меч» 

Pic showcased today by @thewarzonewire of #China's prototype Dark Sword #UCAV is important. Shape, vertical stabilizers and DSI intake show emphasis on supersonic performance and maneuverability alongside LO properties. Being developed alongside flying wing Sharp Sword (2nd pic) pic.twitter.com/TkOyBYi3M6— Justin Bronk (@Justin_Br0nk) 5 июня 2018 г.