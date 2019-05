During recent #Okeanos dive to test ROV equipment in Gulf of Mexico, we made an unexpected & exciting #discovery: the wreck of a mid-19th century wooden sailing vessel. More info & video: https://t.co/FxYOzcPZEs. So much we don't yet know about our own planet… pic.twitter.com/7rSB7duIoO— NOAA Ocean Explorer (@oceanexplorer) 28 мая 2019 г.