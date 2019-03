В ЕС Google оштрафовали на 1,5 млрд евро за блокировку рекламы конкурентов 

#EUAntitrust Google abused its market dominance by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites which prevented Google's rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites. More on today's €1.49 billion fine 👉 https://t.co/1YT4NHupZ0 pic.twitter.com/CppPvpRM1E— EU Competition (@EU_Competition) March 20, 2019