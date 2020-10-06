Почта
Бритни Спирс впервые показала свою реальную внешность

Экспресс газета
1 час назад
38-летняя американская певица Бритни Спирс опубликовала в своем Instagram-аккаунте несколько снимков, на которых, по ее собственным словам, она выглядит по-настоящему. Дело в том, что исполнительница хита «Toxic» всю свою жизнь тщательно накладывала на лицо макияж из-за иррационального страха, что ее реальная внешность без прикрас может вызвать волну критики.
Фото: Экспресс газетаЭкспресс газета
Но похоже, что Бритни наконец решила дать бой собственным комплексам. Звезда сфотографировалась в клетчатой рубашке, подвернутых джинсах и простых сандалиях. Следов косметики и прически на честном фото также не было обнаружено фанатами поп-дивы.
«Я хотела показать вам, как я на самом деле выгляжу каждый день!!!! Я могу чувствовать себя неуверенно, когда меня фотографируют, а я к этому не готова ... Так что я всегда прикладывала много усилий к своей внешности ... Но знаете, иногда приятно не так сильно стараться», - признается исполнительница.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for .. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me . instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard I called the shots but dear God we sucked we only won 3 games each season !!!!! Psss in these pics .. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short ️ ️ ️ !!!!

Публикация от Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Шоу-бизнес,Бритни Спирс,
