Бритни Спирс впервые показала свою реальную внешность

«Я хотела показать вам, как я на самом деле выгляжу каждый день!!!! Я могу чувствовать себя неуверенно, когда меня фотографируют, а я к этому не готова ... Так что я всегда прикладывала много усилий к своей внешности ... Но знаете, иногда приятно не так сильно стараться», - признается исполнительница.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for .. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me . instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard I called the shots but dear God we sucked we only won 3 games each season !!!!! Psss in these pics .. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short ️ ️ ️ !!!!