Nine Inch Nails начали продавать футболки с отменённого тура 

News.ru 1 час назад
Nine Inch Nails продают футболки с отменённого тура
Фото: Ondrej Hajek/CTK/Global Look Press
Американская группа Nine Inch Nails начала продавать майки со своего тура, который пришлось отменить из-за запретов на массовые мероприятия в связи с пандемией коронавируса. Собранные средства пойдут организациям, которые собирают еду и раздают её нуждающимся.
Последний раз группа выступала два года назад, когда была в туре Cold and Black and Infinite. Об этом лидер коллектива Трент Резнор напомнил в Instagram.
Странно думать об этом, учитывая, каким мир стал теперь. Я жду тот день, когда мы все снова сможем собраться в одном месте и разделить эти вопли друг на друга со всей силой наших лёгких, — написал артист.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I was just reminded today marks the two year anniversary of when we made you show up in person for the Cold and Black and Infinite tour. Strange to think about with the world the way it is now. I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space and share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs at each other.. Speaking of which, I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued and expanded Cold and Black and Infinite. @jehnnybeth was coming along with us. We were excited. I’m bumming myself out right now. The what-could-have-been dates are below and we had some merch for that tour in production that we’re putting in the store (link in bio) with all of NIN’s profits going to local food banks in the cities we were going to play.. The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021. In the meantime… listen to Jehnny’s record (comes out June 12), continue to listen to Bowie, and don’t be too hard on yourself.. TR 5.19.20. If you’re feeling nostalgic, check out the incredible fan-made full length concert film at link in bio.. P. S. How in the fuck did you pull this off?. Sep 15 + 16 San Diego, CA — Open Air Theatre Sep 19 Los Angeles, CA — LA State Historic Park Sep 22 + 23 + 24 Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre Sep 26 + 28 + 29 Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre Oct 1 Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre Oct 8 + 9 Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theatre Oct 11 + 12 Minneapolis, MN — The Armory Oct 15 Grand Rapids, MI — Deltaplex Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN — Indiana Farmers Coliseum Oct 19 + 20 + 21 Philadelphia, PA — The Met Oct 23 + 24 + 26 + 27 + 29 Toronto, ON — Venue TBA. Photo: @jimlouvau

Публикация от  Nine Inch Nails (@nineinchnails)

Как писал NEWS.ru, американская певица Nine Inch Nails и британская группа Depeche Mode внесены в Зал славы рок-н-ролла. Обладателями почётного статуса также стали T.Rex, Уитни Хьюстон, The Doobie Brothers, рэпер The Notorious B. I. G., Ирвинг Азофф и Джон Ландау.
