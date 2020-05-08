Ещё
Брайан Мэй попал в больницу с травмой, полученной во время работы в саду 

News.ru и ещё 3 1 час назад
Брайан Мэй попал в больницу
Фото: Waltraud Grubitzsch/Global Look Press
Британский музыкант Брайан Мэй, известный как гитарист группы Queen, получил травму, работая у себя в саду. Артиста пришлось госпитализировать.
Мэй написал в Instagram, что порвал ягодичную мышцу. Он отметил, что в ближайшее время будет проходить курс восстановления, поэтому не сможет быть на связи с подписчиками.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Reality check! For me. No — the Virus didn’t get me yet — thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job — this is a couple of days ago — and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy — I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back — but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

Публикация от  Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Я буду не в состоянии ходить и спать некоторое время без помощи посторонних, потому что боль невыносимая, — написал музыкант.
Ранее Брайан Мэй заявил, что в пандемии коронавируса виноваты мясоеды и в ответ природа поставила человечество «на колени». Он отметил, что, сложившая в мире ситуация заставит людей бережнее относиться к природе и пересмотреть своё отношение к мясу, после информации о появлении вируса на рынке Ухани из-за употребления мяса экзотических животных, писал NEWS.ru.
Видео дня. Цветочная суперлуна - последняя в 2020 году
News.ru: последние новости
Комментарии 2
Шоу-бизнес , Брайан Мэй
