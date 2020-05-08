Брайан Мэй попал в больницу

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Reality check! For me. No — the Virus didn’t get me yet — thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job — this is a couple of days ago — and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy — I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back — but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
Я буду не в состоянии ходить и спать некоторое время без помощи посторонних, потому что боль невыносимая, — написал музыкант.