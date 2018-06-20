Ещё
Как Иран едва не отобрал очки у Испании в «домашнем матче» (фоторепортаж)
Как Иран едва не отобрал очки у Испании в «домашнем матче» (фоторепортаж) 

Евро-футбол.Ру 1 час назад
Фото: Евро-футбол.Ру
И третий матч среды на чемпионате мира завершился победой фаворита с минимальным перевесом (1:0). Команда Ирана порадовала болельщиков организованной игрой и желанием биться до конца. Испанцы не без труда набрали такие важные очки. При этом в Казани у команды Ирана была на высоком уровне, практически, как дома.
