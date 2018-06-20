Как Иран едва не отобрал очки у Испании в «домашнем матче» (фоторепортаж) 

И третий матч среды на чемпионате мира завершился победой фаворита с минимальным перевесом (1:0). Команда Ирана порадовала болельщиков организованной игрой и желанием биться до конца. Испанцы не без труда набрали такие важные очки. При этом в Казани у команды Ирана была на высоком уровне, практически, как дома.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images