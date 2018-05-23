Ещё
«Я едва выжила»: девушка с ДЦП стала звездой
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

«Я едва выжила»: девушка с ДЦП стала звездой 

Ридус 1 час назад
Фото: instagram
Красавице Мариане Сфакиатфкис 22 года, и она далеко не всегда была здоровой и привлекательной.
«Я родилась в Греции недоношенным ребенком. Врачи вообще сказали моей беременной маме, что её ребенок родится мертвым, поэтому никто не подготовил послеродовых процедур. Однако я родилась живой. Меня отправили в интенсивную терапию, но к тому времени, как я туда попала, я слишком долго находилась без кислорода, это привело к повреждению мозга и церебральному параличу», — такую историю Мариана написала в своём Instagram и прикрепила своё детское фото.

MY STORY: I've been wanting to post this for a while. I hope this inspires all of you who have inspired me. I was born in Greece as a premature baby, doctors had told my mum prior to giving birth that I was going to be a still born and so we had no preparation for post labor. I was immediately rushed over to the intensive care unit but by that time I had lost large amounts of oxygen which caused damage to my brain resulting to a permanent condition called 'Cerebral Palsy'. This affected the movement in my legs, muscle control and balance. I lived in Greece until the age of 5 then moved to Australia seeking more advanced doctors and treatments. As a young kid I never really understood what was really happening and why I was different to all the other kids in school. I got bullied for not walking like all the others and for also being in a wheelchair. This caused major anxiety, depression and being so young I never really knew how to deal with it besides self harm. When I reached year 6 I had multi level surgery, almost not making it through the 8 hour procedure leaving me with 9 scars on my legs. The surgery was thankfully successful so I was on my way to recovery. I was in bed unable to move my legs for almost 8 months however I began to slowly learn how to walk again, step by step. Starting off with a frame, then crutches, to nothing at all. I had made major improvements in my walking and the fastest anyone has ever recovered from this surgery. I was so determined to get better and strut my stuff as the new me. Although I was told that I would never be 100% 'normal' my results were incredible and I was gratefully content. I never wanted to be perfect. Just better. Going through high school was also tough as the bullying continued and I was starting to lose hope. So I dropped out and joined my first gym. Thats when my life changed. I fell in love with fitness and I fell in love with myself. This journey to recovery and getting fit has not only changed me physically but most importantly, mentally. I owe everything to those who believed in me and love me just the way I am ❤ @transformationfitnation

Публикация от  MARIANA SFAKIANAKIS (@smokingguns)

Сейчас девушка живёт в Сиднее, где работает личным помощником. Свою историю она решила поведать миру, чтобы каждый человек, имеющий проблемы со здоровьем, дефекты или увечья, нашёл в себе силы быть сильнее и знал, что у него есть шанс на счастливую жизнь.

Never miss a Monday It’s a good week to have a good week 🔥

Публикация от  MARIANA SFAKIANAKIS (@smokingguns)

Церебральный паралич стал причиной потери контроля над мышцами. «В детстве я не понимала, что происходит и почему я так сильно отличаюсь от других детей. Они издевались и смеялись надо мной из-за того, что я была в инвалидном кресле и не могла ходить. Эти издёвки привели к депрессии, комплексам, неуверенности, постоянному чувству тревоги. Я была слишком мала и не знала, как со всем этим справляться, кроме как причинять себе вред».

They told me I couldn't. That's why I did.

Публикация от  MARIANA SFAKIANAKIS (@smokingguns)

Когда маленькой Мариане исполнилось пять лет, её семья переехала в Австралию, надеясь получить более квалифицированное лечение.
«В 6 лет мне сделали сложнейшую многоуровневую операцию, которую я едва пережила. После неё у меня осталось девять шрамов на ногах», — вспоминает девушка.
Операция была успешной, хотя после неё Мариана почти год не могла даже пошевелить ногами. Ей пришлось снова учиться ходить, используя ходунки, а затем костыли.
«Хотя мне сказали, что я никогда не буду полностью здорова, операция была успешна и мои результаты поражали врачей. Я не стремилась стать идеальной, хотела стать лишь чуточку лучше себя самой. Моя любовь к фитнесу сильно повлияла на мою жизнь. Я стала сильным и независимым человеком», — говорит мужественная девушка.

Take the risk or lose the chance.

Публикация от  MARIANA SFAKIANAKIS (@smokingguns)

Страничка Марианы в Instagram полна красивых фотографий и личных рекордов девушки в фитнесе. Именно занятие спортом помогли ей преодолеть психологические и физические проблемы. За успехами 22-летней красавицы следит более 50 тысяч человек. Подписчики часто пишут в комментариях, что Мариана стала для них источником вдохновения.
Ридус: последние новости
Aliexpress начал массово блокировать аккаунты российских покупателей Apple запатентовала технологию распознавания по венам на лице Пятерка самых анонимных почтовых сервисов в мире
Комментарии1
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
В России хотят запретить Booking.com140
«Они держат в страхе весь поселок»617
Самолет с американцами разбился в Гондурасе4
Россия начинает торговую войну с Трампом404
Состоявший в украинской банде экс-мэр Ялты задержан17
Новости партнеров
Видео
01:41
В Москву придут заморозки
Общество Новости Москвы
00:51
Шурыгина ополчилась на Бузову
Шоу-бизнес
00:28
В Москве горит гостиница «Измайлово»
Происшествия
00:52
Россия начинает торговую войну с Трампом
Экономика Другое
01:07
Украина впервые провела пуски Javelin
Оружие Армия
00:35
РФ обзавелась неожиданным союзником против США
Экономика
01:36
CNBC рассказал о провале «ракеты Путина»
Оружие Наука и техника
05:27
Умерла обращавшаяся к Путину онкобольная
Происшествия
04:42
США пригрозили закрыть небо для России
США В мире
01:09
Путин встретился с президентом Болгарии
Политика Люди
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение