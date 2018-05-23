«Я едва выжила»: девушка с ДЦП стала звездой 

«Я родилась в Греции недоношенным ребенком. Врачи вообще сказали моей беременной маме, что её ребенок родится мертвым, поэтому никто не подготовил послеродовых процедур. Однако я родилась живой. Меня отправили в интенсивную терапию, но к тому времени, как я туда попала, я слишком долго находилась без кислорода, это привело к повреждению мозга и церебральному параличу», — такую историю Мариана написала в своём Instagram и прикрепила своё детское фото.
MY STORY: I've been wanting to post this for a while. I hope this inspires all of you who have inspired me. I was born in Greece as a premature baby, doctors had told my mum prior to giving birth that I was going to be a still born and so we had no preparation for post labor. I was immediately rushed over to the intensive care unit but by that time I had lost large amounts of oxygen which caused damage to my brain resulting to a permanent condition called 'Cerebral Palsy'. This affected the movement in my legs, muscle control and balance. I lived in Greece until the age of 5 then moved to Australia seeking more advanced doctors and treatments. As a young kid I never really understood what was really happening and why I was different to all the other kids in school. I got bullied for not walking like all the others and for also being in a wheelchair. This caused major anxiety, depression and being so young I never really knew how to deal with it besides self harm. When I reached year 6 I had multi level surgery, almost not making it through the 8 hour procedure leaving me with 9 scars on my legs. The surgery was thankfully successful so I was on my way to recovery. I was in bed unable to move my legs for almost 8 months however I began to slowly learn how to walk again, step by step. Starting off with a frame, then crutches, to nothing at all. I had made major improvements in my walking and the fastest anyone has ever recovered from this surgery. I was so determined to get better and strut my stuff as the new me. Although I was told that I would never be 100% 'normal' my results were incredible and I was gratefully content. I never wanted to be perfect. Just better. Going through high school was also tough as the bullying continued and I was starting to lose hope. So I dropped out and joined my first gym. Thats when my life changed. I fell in love with fitness and I fell in love with myself. This journey to recovery and getting fit has not only changed me physically but most importantly, mentally. I owe everything to those who believed in me and love me just the way I am ❤ @transformationfitnation
«В 6 лет мне сделали сложнейшую многоуровневую операцию, которую я едва пережила. После неё у меня осталось девять шрамов на ногах», — вспоминает девушка.
«Хотя мне сказали, что я никогда не буду полностью здорова, операция была успешна и мои результаты поражали врачей. Я не стремилась стать идеальной, хотела стать лишь чуточку лучше себя самой. Моя любовь к фитнесу сильно повлияла на мою жизнь. Я стала сильным и независимым человеком», — говорит мужественная девушка.