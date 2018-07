«Слышны были только крики людей»: ЧП на борту Ryanair 

A picture from one of the passengers of the flight FR7312, from Dublin to Zadar. She cannot fly due her injuries. We are still in the Frankfurt-Hahn. No information, no alternatives, no place to rest. #Ryanair#nightmare@Ryanair pic.twitter.com/zcdNGHS1VF— Minerva Galvan (@Maingd) 14 июля 2018 г.