Новейшая бронетехника начала прибывать в Ливию 

More photos for the arrival of armed vehicles from #Turkey to #Libya via the ship (Amazon GIURGIULESTI). They arrived at the port of Tripoli coming from the port of Samsun in Turkey.



Source: Pro-GNA FB accounts — Faraj Aljarih 🇱🇾☮ (@FarajAljarih) 18 мая 2019 г.