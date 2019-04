Опубликованы кадры авиаудара по Триполи 

This is happening now in #Tripoli the capital of the so called #UN packed Government #GNA. #UNSMIL this is a no-gray zone area, weather you condem the #LNA assault on Tripoli and report it by name to the SC, or it is the time for you to leave for good. We demand no more tolerance! pic.twitter.com/rq1XupCEju— Mosadek Hobrara (@Mosadek_Hobrara) 27 апреля 2019 г.