Зачем Пентагону «Железный купол» Израиля 

The @USArmy will purchase Iron Dome batteries!



PM Netanyahu: This is a great achievement & another expression of our strong alliance w/ the US.



Israel has "Iron Dome" & an iron fist. Our systems can deal w/ any threat, in defense & offense. I advise our enemies not to test us.