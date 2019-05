Seems a load of brand new Bulgarian MG-M1 machine guns, along with ammo, arrived for the GNA in #Libya, from foreign backers, possibly Turkey.



via @PetTheGreat1 pic.twitter.com/CfsvTFPVGS— Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) 18 мая 2019 г.