Писатель Уильям Нолан умер на 94-м году жизни

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of legendary writer William F. Nolan. Author of hundreds of short stories, and memorable screenplays like TRILOGY OF TERROR, he was also co-author of LOGAN'S RUN as a novel, and his stories were often adapted for the comics. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/4a7FbvvarD— I Bought That Comic (@BoughtThatComic) July 19, 2021