Тихановская сделала заявление по новым выборам

Honored to welcome Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Copenhagen



Deeply impressed by her courage and the sacrifices she has made to give the people of Belarus a voice



DK is a strong and vocal supporter of the people of #Belarus in their demand for free and fair elections#dkpol #eudk pic.twitter.com/Wz4E6wBWv1— Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) October 23, 2020