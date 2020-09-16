Ещё
Умер отец Билла Гейтса 

RT на русском и ещё 6 57 минут назад
Фото: EPA
Основатель корпорации Microsoft Билл Гейтс сообщил, что его отец Билл Гейтс — старший умер в возрасте 94 лет.
Соответствующее заявление он опубликовал на своей странице в Instagram.

«Смерть моего отца — ужасная потеря для нашей семьи и для многих людей, с жизнями которых он был связан», — написал Гейтс, не уточнив подробностей смерти.

В своём сообщении предприниматель отметил, что именно отец сподвиг его и супругу посвятить себя помощи людям.

«Он являлся всем тем, чем я только стремлюсь стать», — добавил он.

В июне сообщалось, что умер отец экс-президента Украины Петра Порошенко — Алексей Порошенко.
Протестующие на Украине под землёй шахтёры обратились к Зеленскому Протестующие на Украине под землёй шахтёры обратились к Зеленскому Оппозиция Белоруссии рассчитывает получить от ЕС помощь на $4 млрд Оппозиция Белоруссии рассчитывает получить от ЕС помощь на $4 млрд
