Обнаружены фотографии украденной картины Ван Гога 

Breaking: Proof of life of the #VanGogh recently stolen in Laren. Remarkable picture circulating in maffia-circles. My theory that this was a copycat of the 2002 Van Gogh-robbery by Octave Durham seems even more likely now: his book is next to the painting… pic.twitter.com/30Oq2oE6I5— Arthur Brand (@brand_arthur) June 18, 2020