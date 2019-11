Курды забросали российские броневики краской 

A Turkish military vehicle baring traces of objects and liquids thrown at it by Kurdish protesters, takes part in a joint Turkish-Russian patrol near the town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern Syrian Hassake province on November 8, 2019.

Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP pic.twitter.com/R95LgFl4Ge— Kurdistan voice news (@0000rizgar4545) November 8, 2019