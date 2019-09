США дали совет Зеленскому

In first months in office, @ZelenskyyUa has built considerable political capital in #Ukraine and with Kyiv's friends in West, including IMF. He needs to deal carefully with Kolomoisky (e. g. no "compromise" on Privatbank), lest he blow much of that capital. https://t.co/LObv0Fq5B0— Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) 19 сентября 2019 г.