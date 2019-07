В НАТО пообещали ответить России на выход из ДРСМД 

“Russia has shown no sign” they’ll come back into compliance with the #INFTreaty before the 2 August deadline, says @NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. «If Russia doesn’t come back into compliance, we will respond… in a measured way, with credible & effective deterrence.» pic.twitter.com/P4pJlsntvI— Dylan P. White (@dylanpwhite) 15 июля 2019 г.