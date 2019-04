An upcoming episode of @NCISNewOrleans set to feature #Georgia’s ‘South Ossetia’ as a «Russian province» is troubling. This synopsis mistake is irresponsible and we call on @CBS and the show’s writers to respect Georgia’s territorial integrity and make the necessary changes. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) 22 апреля 2019 г.