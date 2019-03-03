Ещё
Трамп снова обнял флаг США 

RT на русском 40 минут назад
Фото: Reuters
На конференции консервативных активистов в Мэриленде Дональд Трамп подошёл к американскому флагу и обнял его.
Ряд пользователей интернета увидели в поступке президента выражение любви к Америке, другие поинтересовались, «может ли флаг подать в суд за домогательства».
Ранее Трамп уже неоднократно демонстрировал свою привязанность к государственному символу.
