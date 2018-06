США обвинили РФ в стрельбе в Донбассе

I’m seeing reports Russia-subordinated personnel fired a weapon to intimidate unarmed @OSCE_SMM monitors in eastern #Ukraine. @OSCE_SMM risk their lives to protect civilians. #Russia should stop this deplorable behavior before more SMM personnel are killed & get out of Ukraine. https://t.co/mwLiHvPPXt— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) June 16, 2018