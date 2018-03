Над посольством РФ в США заметили вертолет-"разведчик" 

What was American helicopter searching for at the Russian Embassy's premises yesterday night? "Strange" malfunction of navigation equipment in the center of the US🇺🇸 capital? Or another desperate attempt to find traces of #RussianMeddling🛸? pic.twitter.com/LHUhYjKz5K— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 13 марта 2018 г.