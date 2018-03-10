Ещё
Шведская принцесса стала многодетной матерью
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

35-летняя шведская принцесса Мадлен стала мамой в третий раз 

Letidor.ru 1 час назад
Фото: Facebook @PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Вторая дочь короля Швеции Карла XVI Густава и королевы Сильвии принцесса Мадлен Терезия Амелия Йозефина родила ребенка. Таким образом, она стала многодетной матерью. Известен и пол ребенка — девочка. Малышка появилась на свет 9 марта в госпитале Дандерюд и стала десятой в очереди на престол.
Согласно официальному сообщению, и мама, и ребенок чувствуют себя хорошо. Вес девочки при рождении составил 3465 граммов, а рост — 50 сантиметров.
Несомненно, в комментариях к официальному сообщению можно прочесть множество поздравлений, адресованных принцессе и ее мужу.
Кстати, опираясь на неподтвержденную информацию, СМИ сообщают, что супруг Мадлен, 43-летний финансист Кристофер О'Нил, присутствовал на родах.
Мы счастливы приветствовать нового члена семьи. Леонор и Николас очень ждут встречи с младшей сестренкой,
— цитируют его представители королевского дома.
Напомним, в 2013 году шведская принцесса Мадлен вышла замуж за бизнесмена Криса О'Нилла. Супруг принцессы даже отказался от титула, чтобы продолжать заниматься собственным делом. У пары уже есть двое детей: дочь Леонора и сын Николас. Имя новорожденной пока не называется.
Letidor.ru: последние новости
Юлия Проскурякова нежно поздравила Игоря Николаева с днем рождения Ирина Хакамада призналась, что у ее «особенной» дочери был обнаружен рак Игорь Николаев отметил с дочкой 2 года и 4 месяца
 Ещё 7 источников 
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Россия отказалась от членства в ЦЕРНе136
США решили ударить по союзникам216
Названа новая версия отравления шпиона Скрипаля25
«Пьяный вышел на сцену, путал текст»301
Названо число жертв взрыва в Донецке268
Видео
03:49
Россия оспорит пошлины Трампа
Экономика США
00:51
Савченко высказалась о «террористе №1» на Украине
Украина В мире
02:36
Британия ответит России на отравление Скрипаля
В мире
01:21
Протестующие в Киеве прорвались к памятнику Шевченко
Украина В мире
02:36
СМИ узнали о работе Скрипаля на спецслужбы Запада
Происшествия Европа
00:38
«Транзитный шантаж»: кто урезонит Киев
Экономика Компании
00:43
Лавров отреагировал на обвинения РФ в отравлении Скрипаля
Политика Происшествия
02:16
«Какой ад»: Собчак о словах депутата
Политика Выборы 2018
01:00
FT: Скрипаль продолжал работать на иностранную разведку
Происшествия
00:58
США накажут россиян за поездки в Крым?
Общество
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение