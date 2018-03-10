Шведская принцесса стала многодетной матерью

IT'S A GIRL! 💕 Princess Madeleine has given birth to a healthy baby girl this morning, March 9, 2018 in Danderyd Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden at 12:41 AM. The Princess weighs 3465 grams and is 50 cm long at birth. Both mother and child are doing well. My big congratulations to the new family of five! 💜😍 #PrincessMadeleine #PrincessLeonore #PrinceNicolas #ChrisOneill #BabyGirl
Мы счастливы приветствовать нового члена семьи. Леонор и Николас очень ждут встречи с младшей сестренкой,
Happy New Year everyone! 🎉 Another year has gone by and this year have been so great. 2017 is one of the best year for the Swedish Royal Family. Some of my favorite highlights are: Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday celebrations, the birth and christening of Prince Gabriel, and the announcement of Princess Madeleine's third pregnancy. This year has been so good! Thank you to each and every one of you for being with me for a whole year again! Love lots to all of you! Hope 2018 will be even much more amazing and exciting! Cheers to 2018! 🎈🎉 #PrincessMadeleine #HappyNewYear #2018