Ракета разорвала на части американский броневик на севере Ирака

Conflict btwn #Kurdish groups In northern #Iraq.#PKK hit #Peshmerga MRAP MaxxPro with ATGM.

5 soldiers were killed, 7 more were injured.

Supporters of the PKK say the reason for the clash is the help of the Peshmerga to the #Turkish army https://t.co/5DNkpeilNj pic.twitter.com/4w234pqGHO— Islamic World Update (@islamicworldupd) June 6, 2021