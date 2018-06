Американцы потеряли ядерное оружие в Калининграде 

According to a new report …



Russia appears to have upgraded a nuclear weapons storage bunker in its Kaliningrad enclave, in the latest sign of Moscow’s increased emphasis on nuclear arms in its standoff with Nato, https://t.co/FDPZD9mJW2 pic.twitter.com/ASSEVpqPC7— HawkEye 2018💥 (@2HawkEye2018) 18 июня 2018 г.