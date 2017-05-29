Далее:
Пользователи соцсетей обсуждают красные вспышки в Белом доме

В ночь на понедельник на втором этаже Белого дома в течение 20 минут мерцали красные огни. Несмотря на то, что это зафиксировали многие камеры внешнего наблюдения, в администрации президента США не прокомментировали ситуацию. В итоге, пользователи соцсетей стали выдвигать свои предположения. Среди популярных вариантов причины вспышек — тайная связь с Кремлём, вечеринка и даже мистические ритуалы.
Таинственные красные вспышки на втором этаже Белого дома, которые пока в администрации президента США не прокомментировали, стали предметом пристального внимания пользователей соцсетей.
Камеры видеонаблюдения фиксировали необычное явление в течение почти двадцати минут, и теперь все гадают, что же стоит за таинственными всполохами красного цвета.
Среди самых популярных теорий — вечеринка в Белом доме. Один из пользователей сопроводил такое предположение фотографией, сделанной во время визита Трампа в Саудовскую Аравию. На ней президент США держится за таинственный шар, который ранее тоже стал предметом шуток в сети.
Другие мыслили логически: раз цвет красный, значит замешаны русские.
Один из пользователей даже разместили опрос. Среди вариантов ответа была и Россия, и таинственный шар из Эр-Рияда.
Кто-то предположил, что таким образом кто-то из команды Трампа пытался связаться с Россией.
Другие придумали мистическое объяснение происшедшему. «Оно на свободе», — сопроводил пользователь изображение Трампа в виде монстра.
«Либо это Джаред и Иванка играют в квазар (тактическая игра, при которой соперники должны вести бой с помощью лазерного оружия. — RT), либо Стив Бэннон прочитал заклинание, которое открыло портал в ад», — шутит ещё один пользователь Twitter.
