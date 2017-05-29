Пользователи соцсетей обсуждают красные вспышки в Белом доме
#VIDEO What do you think the flashing lights are in the @WhiteHouse right now? They seem to be inside the 2nd floor residence. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/37Iga3XQOL— Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) 29 мая 2017 г.
Red lights flashing at the White House. What's going on? We're checking on it .@wsvn pic.twitter.com/8UncIP9uGB— Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) 29 мая 2017 г.
@Breaking911 Did Trump steal the orb? pic.twitter.com/SXJ5GtC6Yb— Shannon Mugrage (@shannon_mugrage) 29 мая 2017 г.
@Breaking911 If it's red it's gotta be the Russians!— Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden6996) 29 мая 2017 г.
What is the source of the red lights coming from the White House?— Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) 29 мая 2017 г.
https://t.co/8JwgGM7WEE "CNN Breaking News: Strange Red lights coming from white House. Is Trump Team trying to communicate with Russia?"— 🇺🇸ChristianPatriot (@SavetheUSNation) 29 мая 2017 г.
RED WARNING LIGHTS AT THE WHITE HOUSE MEANS ONE THING:— hot weather takes (@paulythegun) 29 мая 2017 г.
IT HAS ESCAPED pic.twitter.com/O7PZf4kEmf
Either Jared and Ivanka are playing laser tag, or Steve Bannon recited an incantation that opened a portal to hell. https://t.co/eufNmxa0Jc— daniel modell (@dmnyc) 29 мая 2017 г.