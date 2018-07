Китайские невидимки взяли курс на США 

Dalian's two 055 destroyers launched today at the same time. No. 3 and 4 overall.



Recall no. 1 was launched from JN last year 28th June, technically it means China has launched 4 055s in the span of 1 year+4/5 days. pic.twitter.com/JUtm78LFQi— Rick Joe (@RickJoe_PLART) 3 июля 2018 г.