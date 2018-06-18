Как сборная Англии страдала в Волгограде 

В Волгограде состоялся один из самих драматичных матчей на чемпионате мира 2018 года. Сборная Англии в статусе фаворита играла против Туниса, но рисковала оступиться, как и многие другие статусные команды. Однако фортуна была на стороне британцев — победный гол забит на 90-й минуте. В нашем фоторепортаже лучшие моменты игры.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images