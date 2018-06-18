Ещё
Как сборная Англии страдала в Волгограде
Как сборная Англии страдала в Волгограде 

Евро-футбол.Ру 24 минуты назад
В Волгограде состоялся один из самих драматичных матчей на чемпионате мира 2018 года. Сборная Англии в статусе фаворита играла против Туниса, но рисковала оступиться, как и многие другие статусные команды. Однако фортуна была на стороне британцев — победный гол забит на 90-й минуте. В нашем фоторепортаже лучшие моменты игры.
Читайте также
