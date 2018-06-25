Ещё
Как Дзюба и компания бились за каждый мяч в Самаре (фоторепортаж)
Фото: Евро-футбол.Ру
В Самаре сборная России в меньшинстве проиграла мало что значащий матч чемпионата мира с Уругваем. Тем не менее, самоотдача команды Станислава Черчесова была запредельной. Лучшие эпизоды матча в фотообзоре.
