Йога в тяжелом весе: как американки борются со стереотипами

Йога — лекарство от всех болезней. В первую очередь, от ограничений в голове. Мы собрали истории трех пышных йогинь, сумевших полюбить своё тело и вдохновить на занятия остальных.

Дана Фалсетти

Инстаграм | Фейсбук

No apologies for this body. No apologies for my eating disorder or for having a body that makes others uncomfortable or for having extra squish. No apologies for owning it and being confident in my own skin. No apologies for my personal slip ups, just forgiveness. No apologies for my struggles or any part of my journey. No apologies for being me, past or present. I have too much to do with my life to ever apologize for something as trivial as my ever-changing body or change it to appease anybody and SO DO YOU. No waiting to live. We don't have time for that. Photo by @cheyennegil all damn day.

A post shared by Dana Falsetti (@nolatrees) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:54am PDT