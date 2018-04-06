Ещё
Йога в тяжелом весе: как американки борются со стереотипами
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё
Путин уволил одиннадцать генералов
Путин уволил одиннадцать генералов

Йога в тяжелом весе: как американки борются со стереотипами 

Умная 1 час назад
Фото: Умная
Йога — лекарство от всех болезней. В первую очередь, от ограничений в голове. Мы собрали истории трех пышных йогинь, сумевших полюбить своё тело и вдохновить на занятия остальных.
Дана Фалсетти
Инстаграм | Фейсбук
data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BSl97y6Fcjv/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc (100% — 2px); width:calc (100% — 2px);">
No apologies for this body. No apologies for my eating disorder or for having a body that makes others uncomfortable or for having extra squish. No apologies for owning it and being confident in my own skin. No apologies for my personal slip ups, just forgiveness. No apologies for my struggles or any part of my journey. No apologies for being me, past or present. I have too much to do with my life to ever apologize for something as trivial as my ever-changing body or change it to appease anybody and SO DO YOU. No waiting to live. We don't have time for that. Photo by @cheyennegil all damn day.
A post shared by Dana Falsetti (@nolatrees) on  Apr 7, 2017 at 10:54am PDT
Умная: последние новости
Что такое сквирт на самом деле Чем опасна оксолиновая мазь Болевой порог: как его повысить
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Москвичам посоветовали спрятаться в шкафах38
На Украине угрожают взорвать Крымский мост398
Малышева оправдалась за скандал с собаками620
Вдова Табакова прокомментировала назначение Машкова7
Макаревич рассказал о союзе Гитлера со Сталиным561
Видео
03:53
Роскомнадзор подал иск о блокировке Telegram
Интернет Компании
02:07
Москвичам посоветовали спрятаться в шкафах
Общество Новости Москвы
20:54
Россиян ограничат в тратах на ЖКХ
Личный счет Общество
04:05
В РФ нашли секретную программу «Новичок»
В мире
Трамп выкинул листок с речью во время выступления
В мире
00:36
Под Крымским мостом нашли античный клад
Наука Другое
01:00
На Украине угрожают взорвать Крымский мост
Украина В мире
00:48
Прохожие спасли собаку в Хабаровске
Происшествия
02:12
Запретить призыв в армию без повестки
Армия
Спасение парней из-под поезда попало на видео
Происшествия
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение