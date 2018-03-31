Ещё
Джим Керри показал «истинное лицо» Трампа
Актер Джим Керри показал «истинное лицо» Трампа 

Ридус 1 час назад
Фото: globallookpress.com
Известный комик Джим Керри нарисовал шарж на президента США Дональда Трампа. Он разместил его на своей странице в Twitter.
Карикатуру, на которой президент Штатов поедает мороженое в халате с раскрытой грудью и трогает свой сосок, актер назвал «Ты кричишь. Я кричу. Когда-нибудь мы перестанем кричать?».
После окончания срока правления президенты США предоставляют свои портреты в Национальную галерею. В соцсети Керри обратился к Смитсоновской Национальной галерее с предложением досрочно взять шарж в качестве официального портрета Трампа.
Джим Керри не первый раз высмеивает действующего президента США. Недавно он выложил шарж на Трампа, купающегося в сточной канаве рядом со знаком: «Осторожно, загрязнение политики сточными водами может привести к болезням».
Ранее актер, продюсер и сценарист также опубликовал шарж на Трампа под названием «Злая ведьма западного крыла и путинские летучие обезьяны», кроме того, он высмеивал зависимость президента США от социальных сетей и многое другое.
Ранее «Ридус» писал, что Керри удалил свою страницу в Facebook и призвал всех сделать то же самое в знак протеста против политики социальной сети в отношении приписываемого России вмешательства в американские выборы.
