Джим Керри показал «истинное лицо» Трампа

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 29 марта 2018 г.
Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA. America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it. ;^} pic.twitter.com/H4BTPcw8bu— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 27 марта 2018 г.
Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 23 марта 2018 г.
"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 19 марта 2018 г.
All who enter his crooked carnival with integrity are doomed to leave without it. General Kelly has been trampled by his own compromise. Who dares be the next to ride the carousel of fools?! Muahahaha! pic.twitter.com/MQDvFBrYlG— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 11 февраля 2018 г.
Tonight in West Virginia @realDonaldTrump is expected to EAT A BABY on stage to the delight of his zombie base. #walkingdead pic.twitter.com/yM39Y9fHN2— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 3 августа 2017 г.