Павел Воля и Ляйсан Утяшева стали жертвами мошенников
Мы в Лиссабоне! И вот такие вот радостные и счастливые мы вчера подошли ко входу крутейшего фестиваля NOS Alive. Хотели попасть на Depeche Mode и Imagine Dragons и на всех-всех, кто там выступал. Но прямо у входа нам сказали, что мы купили фейковые билеты в интернете, хотя всё выглядело так, как будто мы покупаем билеты у самого Дэйва Гаана из Depeche Mode! Все было очень серьёзно и покупалось аж за 2 месяца. Короче, Никогда не пользуйтесь сайтом Seatwave by @TicketMaster, иначе будете, как мы, развёрнуты. Но нас так просто не возьмёшь! Мы же в прекрасном Лиссабоне. Наслаждаемся океанскими видами и стариной этого крутейшего города. Поделимся с вами впечатлениями от столицы Португалии. P.S.Не верьте обманщикам! P.P.S. Не расстраивайтесь, если Вас обманули! P.P.P.S Не позволяйте никому испортить Вам настроение! Пис. Лов. We are in Lisbon! Yesterday we were very excited when we came to the entrance of the great festival 'NOS Alive'. We came here to enjoy the concert of Depeche Mode, Imagine Dragons and everyone who was performing that night. The problem was, that the staff told us we bought fake tickets on the internet, although they looked authentic, as if we bought them directly from the Depeche Mode lead singer, Dave Gahan! We bought them from the website 'seatvawe' by @ticketmaster and everything seemed to be pretty professional, so do not buy your tickets in this website if you don't want to be in our same situation. But they won't take us down so easily! We are in Lisbon. It's a great city and we are blessed with the awesome sea views and the charm of this historical town. We will share our impressions about the capital of Portugal with you soon. P.S. Don't believe liars! P.P.S. Don't be upset if they lied to you! P.P.P.S. Don't allow anyone upset you! Peace. Love.
