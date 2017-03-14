Принц Уильям оставил жену и отдыхает с моделью в Швейцарии
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Ok, so this is hitting the fan right now. Let me tell you what I know. Prince William flew out to Verbier last Friday with friends Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom Van Straubenzee, and returned to the UK today, missing #CommonwealthDay. Kate and the kids were not with him. The group skied all day, meeting two girls, Aussie model Sophie Taylor and her friend. For my bit I don't think there was anything intentional going on, as some tabloids are suggesting, between William and the blonde. Even though they had lunch with the girls the pictures don't show anything nefarious. The guys hit the slopes again after lunch but did meet the girls again in the evening at a bar. Now, I'm the first one to defend the royals. This could have been just a 'guys weekend' trip. Everyone needs one once in a while, right. However the timing is really bad. He missed Commonwealth Day. Even Andrew who was skiing with Fergie all week made it back for Commonwealth Day🤔😕 Some may ask 'What was William thinking!?"🤦🏻♂️ Others are hoping Kate kicked his butt when he got home. I'm almost afraid to ask your thoughts but there it is. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royal #BritishRoyalty #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #diana #instalike #smile #happy #willandkate #katemiddleton #instaroyals #kateduchessofcambridge #cambridge #prince #princewilliam #duchesskate #queen #king #harry #skiing #verbier
Публикация от RoyalTeaWithJam (@royalteawithjam)