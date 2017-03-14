Далее:
Главное сейчас
Дни.ру

Принц Уильям оставил жену и отдыхает с моделью в Швейцарии

Принца Уильяма застукали на курорте с австралийской моделью
Фото:
Принц Уильям оставил супругу, герцогиню Кембриджскую Кэтрин дома, а сам отправился в Швейцарию. Там член английской королевской семьи отдохнул в компании австралийской модели Софи Тейлор и прочих друзей.
Ради отпуска принц Уильям пропустил весьма важное мероприятие – главную церемонию Игр Содружества. В то время, как другие члены монаршей семьи обедали на службе в Вестминстерском аббатстве по случаю мероприятия, Уильям развлекался в местном клубе курорта Вербье, передает The Daily Mail. Папарацци умудрились выяснить, что в компании друзей оказалась австралийская модель Софи Тейлор, которая якобы оказывала принцу недвусмысленные знаки внимания.

🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Ok, so this is hitting the fan right now. Let me tell you what I know. Prince William flew out to Verbier last Friday with friends Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom Van Straubenzee, and returned to the UK today, missing #CommonwealthDay. Kate and the kids were not with him. The group skied all day, meeting two girls, Aussie model Sophie Taylor and her friend. For my bit I don't think there was anything intentional going on, as some tabloids are suggesting, between William and the blonde. Even though they had lunch with the girls the pictures don't show anything nefarious. The guys hit the slopes again after lunch but did meet the girls again in the evening at a bar. Now, I'm the first one to defend the royals. This could have been just a 'guys weekend' trip. Everyone needs one once in a while, right. However the timing is really bad. He missed Commonwealth Day. Even Andrew who was skiing with Fergie all week made it back for Commonwealth Day🤔😕 Some may ask 'What was William thinking!?"🤦🏻‍♂️ Others are hoping Kate kicked his butt when he got home. I'm almost afraid to ask your thoughts but there it is. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royal #BritishRoyalty #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #diana #instalike #smile #happy #willandkate #katemiddleton #instaroyals #kateduchessofcambridge #cambridge #prince #princewilliam #duchesskate #queen #king #harry #skiing #verbier

Публикация от RoyalTeaWithJam (@royalteawithjam)

Журналисты решили выяснить, кто такая Софи Тейлор. Из открытых источников в интернете репортеры выяснили, что яркой стройной блондинке 24 года, она родилась в Австралии в обычной семье и училась на психолога. Однако она не завершила свое обучение, поскольку стала активно развиваться ее модельная карьера.
Тейлор начала работу манекенщицы с местного модельного агентства. Софи снималась в рекламе купальников и нижнего белья, однако по неизвестной пока причине в 2016 году модель перестала сотрудничать с работодателем.
Репортеры прошерстили и подробности частной жизни Софи Тейлор. Оказалось, девушка продолжительное время находится в отношениях с Аароном Гудфэллоу. А с принцем Уильямом познакомилась лишь сейчас в Швейцарии.
Отметим, что в СМИ ходят упорные слухи, будто брак Уильяма и Кейт Миддлтон трещит по швам. Якобы ситуация усугубляется непростыми отношениями герцогини Кэтрин и мачехи Уильяма Камиллой, которая мечтает стать королевой.
Напомним, принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон поженились в конце апреля 2011 года. Пара растит двоих детей – сына Джорджа, которому в июле исполнится четыре года, и двухлетнюю дочь Шарлотту.
Еще 13 источников
Шоу-бизнес
принц Уильям Кейт Миддлтон
Оставить комментарий

Дни.ру: последние новости