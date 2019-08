Forensic art student Karen Fleming has recreated the face of one of Scotland’s oldest druids, believed to have been more than 60 years old when she died during the Iron Age.



Find out more:https://t.co/o1FSeR7t3J#djcadmastersshow pic.twitter.com/awR7cnaA0W— University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) 14 августа 2019 г.