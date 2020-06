We urge the #US lawmakers to exercise restraint in their emotions and assessments. We need to maintain a civilized dialogue. @Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions. Stop intimidating American🇺🇸 and European citizens with horror stories about "Russian threat". https://t.co/rn1YNJhbVa pic.twitter.com/Wm1APnSxOu— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) June 19, 2020