Тиллерсон обратился к Лаврову с просьбой

Secretary Tillerson spoke with #Russia FM Lavrov yesterday. Both sides emphasized concern re: #DPRK and importance of #GenevaProcess in #Syria. Sec Tillerson requested that Russia return its reps to Joint Center on Coordination & Control and decrease violence in eastern #Ukraine.