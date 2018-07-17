Ещё
World-class scientists continue to leave Russia, study says
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

World-class scientists continue to leave Russia, study says 

Чердак 30 минут назад
Фото: Чердак
«There is an outflow of highly-cited scientists from the country. The difference between the impact factor of those leaving and remaining in Russia is one of the highest. There is also a large such gap in India and China, but the average impact factor is higher, » the document says.
The authors of the report point out that Russia lags behind in the commercialisation of scientific developments. During the period of 2010−2016, the share of Russian enterprises participating in joint research projects fell by 1.3 times. Russia lags behind in patenting developments as well, authors of the report believe.
At the same time, «human capital is still a strong point of the Russian innovation system, but there is a high risk of reducing its quality and of 'brain drain'», the authors of the report note.
Чердак: последние новости
Urals scientists to take part in a survey of Crimea cave where remains of ancient animals were found Десятиклассник из Красноярска создал видеоролик для конкурса Breakthrough Junior Challenge Создание искусственной клетки
Комментарии
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Погиб Тагир Вагапов
Раскрыты детали смертельной драки россиянина и украинца97
Назван способ избежать позднего выхода на пенсию265
Женщину назвали вероятным отравителем Скрипалей70
США пригрозили России новыми санкциями81
Видео
04:39
Трамп «жестоко обманул» Путина в Хельсинки
Политика
02:45
«Будет сложно»: Москва и Киев договариваются по газу
Экономика Статьи
03:32
«Женщина играла ключевую роль»: кто отравил Скрипалей
В мире Статьи
00:46
США пригрозили России новыми санкциями
В мире США
13:19
Назван способ избежать позднего выхода на пенсию
Личный счет Другое
07:30
Трамп заявил о возрождении НАТО «своими кровными»
В мире
00:59
Брежнева заступилась за Пугачеву
Шоу-бизнес
00:35
Женщину назвали вероятным отравителем Скрипалей
В мире
02:49
90 человек съели шаурму и пожалели
Происшествия
05:28
Оговорились: Путина назвали президентом Украины
В мире Статьи
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение