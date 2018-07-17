World-class scientists continue to leave Russia, study says

«There is an outflow of highly-cited scientists from the country. The difference between the impact factor of those leaving and remaining in Russia is one of the highest. There is also a large such gap in India and China, but the average impact factor is higher, » the document says.

The authors of the report point out that Russia lags behind in the commercialisation of scientific developments. During the period of 2010−2016, the share of Russian enterprises participating in joint research projects fell by 1.3 times. Russia lags behind in patenting developments as well, authors of the report believe.

At the same time, «human capital is still a strong point of the Russian innovation system, but there is a high risk of reducing its quality and of 'brain drain'», the authors of the report note.